Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $544.10

Inchcape plc (INCH.L) (LON:INCH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $544.10 and traded as high as $670.50. Inchcape plc (INCH.L) shares last traded at $665.00, with a volume of 645,336 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 154.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 653.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 544.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other Inchcape plc (INCH.L) news, insider John Langston bought 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £2,005.86 ($2,620.67).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

