Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $492,450.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $492,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,132.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Thomas Tu sold 12,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Tu sold 3,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $237,020.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $95.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $109.95.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 21.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $37,636,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.