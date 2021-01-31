Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,960.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at $8,912,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.