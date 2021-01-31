Imperial Oil (IMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect Imperial Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

