Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Imperial Logistics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. 2,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. Imperial Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

About Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

