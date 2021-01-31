Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s (IMB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price target on the stock.

IMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,925.82 ($25.16).

Get Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) alerts:

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,587.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,406.76. Imperial Brands PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,977.87 ($25.84). The stock has a market cap of £13.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 20th will be given a GBX 48.01 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 121.44%.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.