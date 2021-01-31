Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Impala Platinum stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 163,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.