IFP Advisors Inc Sells 600 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

XT stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

