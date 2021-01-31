IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,033 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chewy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 100.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,140 shares of company stock worth $65,450,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

CHWY stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $115.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.