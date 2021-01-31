IFP Advisors Inc Sells 284 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.46.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $236.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

