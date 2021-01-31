IFP Advisors Inc Sells 26,416 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

