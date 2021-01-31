IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

BKNG stock opened at $1,944.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

