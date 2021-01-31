IFP Advisors Inc Has $547,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 97.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,462,000 after purchasing an additional 492,243 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 352,052 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 129.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 230,866 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

