IFP Advisors Inc Has $531,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 339,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,372,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $237.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average of $218.27. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

