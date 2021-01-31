IFP Advisors Inc Has $435,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $202.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

