IFP Advisors Inc Has $430,000 Stock Position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter worth $152,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter worth $3,834,000.

RPAR opened at $23.51 on Friday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

