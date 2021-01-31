IFP Advisors Inc Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $103,137,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,320,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $16,910,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

