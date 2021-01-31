IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,110 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 7.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.83 and its 200-day moving average is $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 243.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $226.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

