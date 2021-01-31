Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of INVE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 82,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,857. The company has a market capitalization of $145.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. Identiv has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $8.92.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

