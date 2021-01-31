IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $259.05 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $284.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

