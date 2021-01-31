IBM Retirement Fund Has $483,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 398,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 275,253 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,715,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

