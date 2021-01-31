IBM Retirement Fund Has $408,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 153,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELS opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

