IBM Retirement Fund Has $376,000 Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 215,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after buying an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

NASDAQ HST opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

