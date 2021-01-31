IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 119.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $9,248,617.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,781,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,341,160.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,306 shares of company stock valued at $80,723,308 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $155.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $168.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.