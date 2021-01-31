IBM Retirement Fund Buys 595 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $85.56 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

