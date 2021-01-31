IBM Retirement Fund Buys 519 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cree were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CREE. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Cree by 12.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after purchasing an additional 157,989 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 36.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 394,088 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 105,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,015,000 after buying an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Shares of CREE opened at $101.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $126.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

