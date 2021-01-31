IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.