IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 508 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,114,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

