IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 270 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five9 were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $404,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth $573,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

FIVN stock opened at $166.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -313.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,557,137.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

