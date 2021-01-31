Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 111.6% in January

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HYMTF traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $50.49. 57,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

