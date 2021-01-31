Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 111.6% in January

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:HYMTF traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $50.49. 57,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,262. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $71.00.
