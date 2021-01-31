Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $264,580.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.88 or 0.00911599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00056589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.06 or 0.04574674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

