Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the lowest is ($1.53). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 389.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.17) to ($4.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

