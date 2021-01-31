HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $259,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $391,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.