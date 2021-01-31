Humanscape One Day Volume Hits $76,858.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $76,858.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 51.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humanscape

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

