HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Brokerages predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post sales of $236.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.30 million. HubSpot reported sales of $186.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $867.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $866.20 million to $868.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.45.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $372.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.63 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

