Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HNP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.17. 36,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

