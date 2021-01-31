Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 587,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 190,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRZN. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $231.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.