Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,668 shares of company stock worth $562,028. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

