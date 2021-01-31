Honest (HNST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,164.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Honest has a market cap of $690,758.15 and approximately $1,164.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00272733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

