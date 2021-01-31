HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 40.7% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 385,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 39.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $358,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,737. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

