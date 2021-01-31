Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) vs. Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) Financial Analysis

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Höegh LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Höegh LNG Partners 43.54% 20.74% 6.70%

21.3% of Höegh LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Höegh LNG Partners has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Höegh LNG Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Höegh LNG Partners $145.44 million 3.36 $52.74 million $2.09 7.03

Höegh LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Höegh LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Höegh LNG Partners 1 1 3 0 2.40

Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.43%. Given Höegh LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Höegh LNG Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

Höegh LNG Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.

