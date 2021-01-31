HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HQI opened at $10.21 on Friday. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $138.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. HireQuest had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 6,408 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $58,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,884.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HireQuest stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of HireQuest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

