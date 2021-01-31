Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIMX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 50.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,069,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

