Hill Winds Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties comprises approximately 1.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 63.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 893,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

