Hill Winds Capital LP Has $6.72 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises approximately 5.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

