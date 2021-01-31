Hill Winds Capital LP Buys New Shares in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. Weingarten Realty Investors accounts for 3.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.19% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRI. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WRI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 1,124,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

