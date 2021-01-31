Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. The Marcus accounts for 1.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.42% of The Marcus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,858 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 154.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 141,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The Marcus stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $546.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

