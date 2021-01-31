Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

