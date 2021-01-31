HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 367.56%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $178,350.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,230 shares of company stock worth $317,270. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143,486 shares during the last quarter.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

