HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

